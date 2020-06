COVID-19 has won the battle against 111 more patients, bringing the death toll to 2 102.

Of the reported deaths, 78 were recorded in the Western Cape, 28 in the Eastern Cape, four in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday June 23.

Mkhize also said disease has also infected 4 518 more people in the past 24 hours bringing the total infection number to 106 108.

Author



Ngwako Malatji