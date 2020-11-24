115 more COVID-19 patients die, over 2 400 more people infected

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 115 more patients, shooting the death toll to 21 083.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, November 24.

Mkhize said of the 115 deaths, 20 were recorded in the Free State, 19 in Gauteng, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape, 16 in the Western Cape and 45 in the Eastern Cape, which is currently the epicentre of the virulent disease.

He also said 2 493 more people have contracted the disease, increasing the total number of recorded cases to 772 252.

The 2 493 new cases were recorded from 20 288 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, with 12 028 of those done in the private centres and 8 260 in the public institutions.

Mkhize added of the 772 252 infected, 716 444 have recuperated from the killer disease, increasing SA’s recovery rate to 92.8 percent.

Ngwako Malatji