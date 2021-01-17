12 267 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in past 24 hours

Johannesburg – The department of health said that 12 267 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 337 926.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, we report a further 254 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 098 441 representing a recovery rate of 82,1%.”

The president said during his last address to the nation that the country recorded more than 190 000 new covid-19 infections and more than 4600 deaths this year, forcing him to keep the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

We’ve learned many lessons during the pandemic. One of them is the importance of showing sensitivity towards others to help stop the spread of infections. pic.twitter.com/4yNxIcHYVj — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 17, 2021

Ashley Lechman