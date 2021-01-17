E-edition
12 267 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in past 24 hours

By Ashley Lechman
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA- In the photos, shows the coronavirus isolation unit at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa on March 11, 2020.

Johannesburg – The department of health said that 12 267 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 337 926.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, we report a further 254 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 098 441 representing a recovery rate of 82,1%.”


The president said during his last address to the nation that the country recorded more than 190 000 new covid-19 infections and more than 4600 deaths this year, forcing him to keep the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

