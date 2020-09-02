Breaking News

124 more COVID-19 patients die, over 2000 infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 124 more patients, increasing the death toll from  14 263 to 14 389, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize  said on Wednesday , September 2.

Mkhize said of the new fatalities, 49 were registered in Gauteng , 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, 29 in the Eastern Cape,  15 in the Free State, 16 in the Western Cape, and five in the  Northern Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” he said.


Mkhize also said the infection figure has increased from 628 259 to 630 595 after 2336 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hour cycle.

The new infections were recorded from 21 313 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far from  3 705 408 to 3 726 721.

Mkhize also  said of the  630 595  infected patients, 553 456 have recovered,  increasing the recovery rate to 87 percent.

 

