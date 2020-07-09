129 COVID-19 deaths, over 13000 new infections recorded

South Africa has recorded its highest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases after 13,674 people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

The new infections have increased the total national number to 238 339. Gauteng has extended the lead as the epicentre of the disease with 6 531 of the new cases recorded in the province . This means the province now has 81 546 cases followed by Western Cape with 74 815, Eastern Cape 44 432 and KwaZulu-Natal 19 630.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday. July 9.

Mkhize also said 129 more COVID-19 patients have died of the disease, taking the total national fatalities to 3,720. Of the 129 deaths, 37 were recorded in both Gauteng and the Western Cape, 28 in the Eastern Cape, 26 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Northern Cape

Author



Ngwako Malatji