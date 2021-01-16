13 973 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in past 24 hours and 384 more deaths

Johannesburg – The department of health said that 13 973 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 325 659.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, we report a further 384 COVID19 related deaths have been reported. Our recoveries now stand at 1 083 978, representing a recovery rate of 81,7%.”

The department said that the number of total deaths is now 36 851.

