Breaking News

13 973 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in past 24 hours and 384 more deaths

By Ashley Lechman
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

Johannesburg – The department of health said that 13 973 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 325 659.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, we report a further 384 COVID19 related deaths have been reported. Our recoveries now stand at 1 083 978, representing a recovery rate of 81,7%.”


The department said that the number of total deaths is now 36 851.

