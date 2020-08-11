Breaking News

130 COVID-19 patients die , recovery rate rises to 75 percent

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

The COVID-19 infections are decreasing steadily after 2 511 people tested positive for the dreaded disease in the last 24 hour cycle. This is a decrease of over 1400 from the Monday infection figure which stood at  3 740.

The new infections were detected from 11 483 tests conducted in the last 24 hour cycle. This brought the total number of  tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease to 3 278 977.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday August 11.


Mkhize also said  130 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, increasing the death toll  10 751 .

Of the new deaths, 20 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 35 in Gauteng, 30 in KwaZulu Natal,  20 in North West,  and 25 in the Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize further said the number of people who beat the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, has  increased to  426 125, which translates to 75 percent recovery rate  .

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Bucs’ Shonga and Lorch suspended for breach of health and safety protocols

Orlando Pirates were forced to go into battle in their pivotal but also key 2019/20 PSL season reopening game against Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville...
Read more
Breaking News

Msiza scores a major court victory over VBS matter

The high court in Pretoria has ordered Advocate Terry Motau to apologise to Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza. Motau had concluded after an investigation that...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal