130 COVID-19 patients die , recovery rate rises to 75 percent

The COVID-19 infections are decreasing steadily after 2 511 people tested positive for the dreaded disease in the last 24 hour cycle. This is a decrease of over 1400 from the Monday infection figure which stood at 3 740.

The new infections were detected from 11 483 tests conducted in the last 24 hour cycle. This brought the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease to 3 278 977.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday August 11.

Mkhize also said 130 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, increasing the death toll 10 751 .

Of the new deaths, 20 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 35 in Gauteng, 30 in KwaZulu Natal, 20 in North West, and 25 in the Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize further said the number of people who beat the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, has increased to 426 125, which translates to 75 percent recovery rate .

Author



Ngwako Malatji