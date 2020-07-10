Breaking News

140 more COVID-19 patients die, over 12000 new infections reported

By Ngwako Malatji

One hundred forty (140) more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the zoonotic disease, taking the death toll in South Africa to 3 860.

Of the new deaths, 66 were from the Western Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday July 10.

Mkhize also said 12 348 people have tested positive for  the novel coronavirus, ballooning the national infection figure to 250 687 .

He also said there were reported 118 232 recoveries, which translates to  47.2 percent.

Gauteng is the country’s epicentre with 87,033 deaths, of which 5 487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The Western Cape has 76,067 infections, the Eastern Cape has 46 284 and KwaZulu-Natal has 21,386.

This means that the Western Cape has recorded a total of 2 295 fatalities, the Eastern Cape has had 634, Gauteng has 554 and KwaZulu-Natal 260.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

AKA tests positive for COVID-19

Award-winning rapper Aka, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, said today he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to be infected with...
Read more
Covid-19

TT Mbha survives COVID-19

A well-known black real estate agent and Living The Dream With Somizi star, TT Mbha has expressed his excitement after he survived COVID-19. Last month...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal