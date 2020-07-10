140 more COVID-19 patients die, over 12000 new infections reported

One hundred forty (140) more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the zoonotic disease, taking the death toll in South Africa to 3 860.

Of the new deaths, 66 were from the Western Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday July 10.

Mkhize also said 12 348 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ballooning the national infection figure to 250 687 .

He also said there were reported 118 232 recoveries, which translates to 47.2 percent.

Gauteng is the country’s epicentre with 87,033 deaths, of which 5 487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The Western Cape has 76,067 infections, the Eastern Cape has 46 284 and KwaZulu-Natal has 21,386.

This means that the Western Cape has recorded a total of 2 295 fatalities, the Eastern Cape has had 634, Gauteng has 554 and KwaZulu-Natal 260.

Ngwako Malatji