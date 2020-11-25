Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age 60

Johannesburg -Football legend, Diego Maradona, passed away today at the age of 60.

It is believed that the former Argentinian midfielder passed away at his Buenos Aires home.

He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarter-finals.

The Argentine Football Association expressed “its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend”, adding: “You will always be in our hearts.”

Declaring three days of national mourning, Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, said: “You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of them all. Thank you for having existed, Diego. We’re going to miss you all our lives.”

Take a look at some of the tributes posted on Twitter for the football legend:

Simply one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. RIP Diego Armando Maradona → https://t.co/A9LfAm8WdP pic.twitter.com/mNue8e6aK5 — YouTube (@YouTube) November 25, 2020

My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man…charismatic, a leader…A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.

RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

Can't believe people are using the 'hand of god' incident to disrespect Maradona after his death. If you tell me you wouldn't have done the exact same if given the chance, you're lying. — Jamie (@jamiebcfc7) November 25, 2020

https://twitter.com/afa/status/1331638153149558786/photo/1

