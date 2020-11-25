E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age 60

By Ashley Lechman
Diego Maradona. Image: Diego Maradona Facebook page.

Johannesburg -Football legend, Diego Maradona, passed away today at the age of 60.

It is believed that the former Argentinian midfielder passed away at his Buenos Aires home.

He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.


Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarter-finals.

The Argentine Football Association expressed “its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend”, adding: “You will always be in our hearts.”

Declaring three days of national mourning, Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, said: “You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of them all. Thank you for having existed, Diego. We’re going to miss you all our lives.”

Take a look at some of the tributes posted on Twitter for the football legend: 

https://twitter.com/afa/status/1331638153149558786/photo/1

 

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Tech disruptor revolutionises traditional lay-by system

Johannesburg - South African 4IR-tech startup LayUp has developed a revolutionary approach to lay-by payments, with the potential to improve completion rates up to 60%...
Read more
Breaking News

How COVID-19 has changed the cost of back-to-school 2021

Johannesburg - Following a year dominated by Covid-19 with its knock-on economic effects, back-to-school 2021 looks different from previous years. Salary cuts and retrenchments have affected...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.