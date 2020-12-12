154 more deaths in SA and 7882 more Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg – As of today, a total of 852 965 Covid-19 cases have been reported with 7 882 new cases identified in South Africa.

The country’s department of health said that a total of 5 819 755 tests have been completed with 40 211 new tests conducted.

“Regrettably, 154 more deaths this brings the total to 23 106 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 760 118,” the department said.

The country finds itself facing its second wave, which was officially announced by the minister of health earlier this week.

Dr Zweli Mkhize said, “A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modeling teams. As it stands as a country we now meet that criteria.”

Earlier this week, the Western Cape has had to deliver more oxygen to Knysna on the Garden Route, where 30 COVID-19 patients need support to breathe.

According to Premier Alan Winde, the daily use of oxygen has more than doubled during the resurgence with active cases standing at 15 986.

“COVID-19 is serious, especially for our vulnerable residents who are at highest risk,” Winde warned.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman