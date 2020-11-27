King Monada donates uniforms, shoes and sanitary pads to rural school learners

Johannesburg – Top SA Musician King Monada has today blessed school learners in rural village of Tjokong, Bolobedu in Limpopo, with school uniforms, shoes and sanitary pads.

The Idibala hitmaker descended on Tshepisong Primary school this morning much delight of the school learners, who had no idea that the artist had another big surprise in store for them.

Supported by another fellow artist, Mack Eaze, King Monada said he decided to support the learners because he knows how difficult it is to focus in school when one does not have proper uniform, shoes and sanitory pads, especially for young girls who at times are forced to bunk school due to shortage of the necessary pads.

During the handover, Monada whose real name is Khutso Steven Kgatla said he undertook the initiative because he had always believed that “charity begins at home.”

King Monada hails from a an area called Mokgolobotho, a village just kilometers outside Tzaneen.

Both Tjokong and Mokgolobotho falls under the Queenship of the Balobedu in Mopani District.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIF2hbIDpFl/

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni