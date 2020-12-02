8 years in jail for former Hawks brigadier for corruption

Johannesburg – Simon Mzayifani Madonsela, the former deputy head of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI ) -the Hawks, was sentenced to an effective eight years imprisonment in the Durban Specialised Comercial Crimes Court yesterday after being convicted of two counts of corruption amounting to R28 000.

Madonsela’s unit had investigated the disappearance of a woman and subsequently closed the docket.

Madonsela went to the family of the missing woman and told them that his superiors wanted to close the docket and that he needed R40 000 from them to ensure that the docket remained open.

He also told them that the matter was receiving his ongoing attention, although the docket was already closed.

The family could not pay the requested amount but gave him R25 000. He later requested a further R3 000, which the family paid as well.

They eventually got frustrated as the matter was not proceeding and laid a charge against him.

The matter was successfully prosecuted by Senior State Advocate, Abbey Letsholo.

Madonsela was granted leave to appeal his conviction which will be heard on 4 December 2020.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman