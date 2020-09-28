E-edition
188 more COVID-19 deaths reported, less 1000 more people infected

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

COVID-19 has one again robbed 188 families of their loved ones, Health Minister Dr  Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday September 28.

Mkhize  said the new deaths have increased the death toll to 16 586.

Mkhize attributed the huge death toll to a  two weeks delay in the reporting  of Free State deaths as the province collated data from various districts and verified  this against Home Affairs data.


 

” This is part of efforts to improve the quality of data  by aligning information from facilities  with Home Affairs statistics. Data from post mortem swabs also  had to be collated  and verified. This is in line with  the recommendations  of the Medical Research  Council. The data is now up to date,” he said.

Mkhize also said of  188 deaths, 178 were recorded in the  Free State, four in the Western Cape, two in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, and three in the Eastern Cape.

Mkhize said  the  COVID-19 cases  have now increased  to 671 669 after  903 people contracted the disease. Of the 671 669 infected, 604 478 have recovered, shooting the recovery rate to 90 percent.

