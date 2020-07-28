190 more COVID-19 patients die, infections near 460 000 mark

The COVID-19 deaths have increased to 7 257 after 190 patients lost their lives to the killer disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the 190, 11 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 in KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from the Western Cape, and 13 from North West.

This was said by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, July 28.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize also said the national infection number has increased to 459 761.

He said of the 459 761, 287 313 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate to 62. 5 percent.

He also said the total number of tests conducted to date is 2830 635 with 28 424 conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

Author



Ngwako Malatji