2 563 new COVID-19 cases in SA and 38 more deaths

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Department of Health reported 2 563 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.

This takes the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 787 702 since the last report.

The Department also said, “Regrettably, 38 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total deaths to 21 477 deaths.”

As of today, the cumulative total of #COVID19 cases is 787 702 with 2 563 new cases identified since the last report. Regrettably, 38 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total deaths to 21 477 deaths. pic.twitter.com/Sy0rW9t636 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 29, 2020

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize returned to the Eastern Cape province for the second time in two weeks as the province battles a resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases – this time to oversee efforts to curb the transmission of the virus.

He pleaded to the community yesterday, Lives of those already infected with COVID-19 are saved in hospitals. But the battle against the spread of the virus happens in communities.”

'Lives of those already infected with #COVID19 are saved in hospitals. But the battle against the spread of the virus happens in communities'. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize pleads with South Africans to practice basic #COVID19 prevention. pic.twitter.com/GoINipVoiM — Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 29, 2020

Last week’s visit to the Eastern Cape, comes as the province battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

“We are here because there is clearly a resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay. Indeed, it is a concern that we are seeing in a few other areas.

“The whole country has bubbles of small cluster outbreaks, which we are seeing but they are transient,” said the Minister.

The Eastern Cape accounts for between 50% and 55% of the daily new COVID-19 infections in the country, with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan accounting for 42% of the country’s new infections.

According to the Health Department, the virus is claiming the lives of more than one in four patients in the province.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman