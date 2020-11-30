E-edition
2 563 new COVID-19 cases in SA and 38 more deaths

By Ashley Lechman
COVID-19

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Department of Health reported 2 563 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.

This takes the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 787 702 since the last report.

The Department also said, “Regrettably, 38 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total deaths to 21 477 deaths.” 


Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize returned to the Eastern Cape province for the second time in two weeks as the province battles a resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases – this time to oversee efforts to curb the transmission of the virus.

He pleaded to the community yesterday, Lives of those already infected with COVID-19 are saved in hospitals. But the battle against the spread of the virus happens in communities.” 

Last week’s visit to the Eastern Cape, comes as the province battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

“We are here because there is clearly a resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay. Indeed, it is a concern that we are seeing in a few other areas.

“The whole country has bubbles of small cluster outbreaks, which we are seeing but they are transient,” said the Minister.

The Eastern Cape accounts for between 50% and 55% of the daily new COVID-19 infections in the country, with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan accounting for 42% of the country’s new infections.

According to the Health Department, the virus is claiming the lives of more than one in four patients in the province.

Sunday World 

Author


