20 999 new Covid-19 cases in SA and 441 more deaths

Johannesburg – As South Africa continues to rampage through the country, the country’s department of health has said that 20 999 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

This takes the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA to 1 170 590.

The department of health further said, “A total of 6 967 478 tests have been done with 69 271 new tests done. There are 441 new COVID-19 related deaths. Total number of deaths are 31 809. Number of recoveries is 938 216 with a recovery rate of 80,1%.”

Total of #COVID19 cases in SA is 1 170 590 with 20 999 new cases. A total of 6 967 478 tests have been done with 69 271 new tests done. There are 441 new COVID-19 related deaths. Total number of deaths are 31 809. Number of recoveries is 938 216 with a recovery rate of 80,1% pic.twitter.com/9xKDekkEuf — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 7, 2021

Earlier today, the health minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced that South Africa will be receiving one million vaccines in January.

Mkhize stated that the department will prioritise the protection of SA’s health workers by ensuring that they receive the vaccine by February 2021.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has given us permission to make a public announcement and start engaging with all relevant stakeholders in preparation for the roll out. In our presentation, we also stated that as a country, we have estimated 1.25 million health care workers both from public and private to be prioritised. It is for this reason that today we announce that South Africa will be receiving 1 000 000 (one million) doses in January and 500 000 (five hundred thousand) doses in February from the SII,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize further said that as recently as yesterday, teams from the National Department of Health and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) were fine tuning and aligning all the regulations processes to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments to activate this roll out. Read more: SA health workers to recieve first doses of vaccines by February

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman