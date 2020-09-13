20 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1500 new cases recorded

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease, increasing the death toll from 15 427 to 15 447.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday September 13.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and also thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” he said.

Mkhize also said that of the new deaths, four were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Gauteng, four in the Eastern Cape, and six in the Western Cape.

He also said the COVID-19 infection number now stands at 649 793 after 1 579 people tested positive for the coronavirus induced disease in the past 24 hour cycle. The 1 579 infections were recorded from 15 692 tests conducted, increasing the total number of tests conducted to 3 918 478.

Mkhize also said of the 649 793 patients, 577 906 have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji