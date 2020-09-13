Breaking News

20 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1500 new cases recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

 

 Twenty more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease, increasing the death toll from 15 427 to  15 447.

 This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday September  13.

 “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and also thank the health  care workers that treated the deceased patients,” he said.


 Mkhize also said that of the new deaths, four were recorded in  KwaZulu-Natal, six in Gauteng, four in the Eastern Cape,   and six in the Western Cape.

He also  said the COVID-19 infection number now stands at  649 793 after 1 579 people tested positive for the coronavirus induced disease in the past 24 hour cycle. The 1 579 infections were recorded from 15 692 tests conducted, increasing the total number of tests conducted to 3 918 478.

Mkhize also said of the 649 793 patients,  577 906 have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9 percent.

