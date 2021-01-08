E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

21 980 new Covid-19 infections and 616 more deaths in SA in past 24 hours

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – As South Africa continues to rampage through the country, the country’s department of health has said that 21 980 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

This takes the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA to 1 192 570.

The department of health further said, “7 043 680 tests have been completed with 76 202 new tests done. We report 616 more COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total deaths to 32 425.Our recoveries now stand at 947 919, representing a recovery rate of 79,5%.”


The health minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced that South Africa will be receiving one million vaccines in January.

Mkhize stated that the department will prioritise the protection of SA’s health workers by ensuring that they receive the vaccine by February 2021.

In his announcement on Thursday, the Minister said government will prioritise about 1.25 million healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors from different spectrum, including doctors, nurses, general workers, security personnel and so on.

“The National Department of Health and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) were fine-tuning and aligning all the regulation processes to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments to activate this roll-out,” said the Minister.

The Minister is delighted that the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine has already been given the green light by various regulators and is being distributed in other countries.

“Therefore, as part of expediting the regulatory process, SAHPRA is applying reliance on that regulatory work.”

Mkhize said engagements with relevant stakeholders to ensure the efficient and effective vaccination drive for health workers is ready to take off.

Meanwhile, he has urged the public to be patient as government continues to engage manufacturers.

“Our commitment remains to save and protect the lives of our people. We will not neglect our responsibility to protect lives and fight this pandemic,” he vowed.

“We, therefore, call on all South Africans, members of the public, political parties, business, labour, non-governmental organisations, and community leaders and members to work with us as we start this historic process.”

Read more: SA health workers to recieve first doses of vaccines by February

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World  

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

ANC says it will tackle corruption without fear or favour

Johannesburg - The ANC has reiterated its resolution that members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they...
Read more
Breaking News

Read the full ANC January 8th statement here

Johannesburg - The people of South Africa, Comrades and Friends, Nearly half a century has passed since the ANC in exile issued the first...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.