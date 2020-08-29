238 more COVID-19 patients die, over 2400 infection recorded

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 238 more patients in the last 24 hours, shooting the death toll from 13 743 to 13 981, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday August 29.

Mkhize also said of the 238 new deaths, 19 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from the Eastern Cape, 9 from the Western Cape and 123 from the Free State .

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.



he further said the COVID-19 infection figures have increased from 620 132 to 622 551 after 2419 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded from 20 659 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3 632 311 to 3652 970.

Mkhize also said that of the 622 551 figures, 536 694 patients have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 86 percent.