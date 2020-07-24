Breaking News

250 more COVID-19 patients die, over 13 000 infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize

The COVID-19 infection cases have increased to 421 996 on Friday July 24 after  13 944 tested positive in the last 24hour cycle.

Of the 421 996 who tested positive, 245 771 have recovered from the highly infectious disease, increasing the recovery rate to 58 percent.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday.


Mkhize also said the infection cases were based on 2 684 488 tests conducted nationally.

He also said the fatality cases have increased to 6 343 after 250 more COVID-19 patients lost their lives to the disease.

Of the 250 deaths, 13 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 139 in Gauteng, 50 in KwaZulu-Natal, 47 in the Western Cape and one in the Free State.

