SA’s COVID-19 death toll has jumped from 286 to 312 after 26 more patients succumbed to the disease. There were also 767 confirmed new cases, taking the total number of infections from 16433 to 17,200.

The Western Cape still had the bulk of the overall cases and accounted for 10,639 of the confirmed cases. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was provided as:

Western Cape — 10,639 cases, 187 deaths, 4,363 recoveries;

Gauteng — 2,361 cases, 27 deaths, 1,671 recoveries;

Eastern Cape — 2,135 cases, 41 deaths, 839 recoveries;

KwaZulu-Natal — 1,616 cases, 46 deaths, 818 recoveries;

Free State — 168 cases, 6 deaths, 118 recoveries;

Limpopo — 94 cases, 3 deaths, 39 recoveries;

Mpumalanga — 78 cases, 0 deaths, 57 recoveries;

North West — 72 cases, 1 death, 28 recoveries; and

Northern Cape — 37 cases, 1 death, 27 recoveries.

Ngwako Malatji