29 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1400 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday September 25 that 29 more COVID-19 patients lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours, shooting the mortality rate from 16 283 to 16 312.

Of the 29 deaths, five were recorded in Gauteng, five in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Eastern Cape,  two in Limpopo , eight in the Northern Cape and  four in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infections have spiked from 667049 to 668 529 after 1 480 people contracted the disease in the past 24 hours.


This has brought  the total number of tests conducted so far to  4 117 079, with 2 332 791 of those done in the private institutions and 1 784 288 in the public institutions.

Of the 66 8 529 infected, 599  149 have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of  89.6 percent.

 

