306 new COVID-19 deaths, recovery shoots to 72 percent

South Africa’s COVID-19 deaths have increased from 8884 to 9 604 after 306 patients lost their battle against the dreaded disease.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday August 6.

Mkhize said of the 306 new deaths, 88 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 75 in Gauteng, 78 in KwaZulu-Natal, 46 in the Western Cape, 23 from the Free State and 18 from the Northern Cape.

Mkhize also said 8 307 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours cycle , spiking the total national number of infections from 529 877 to 538 184.

The new infections were recorded from 36 616 tests conducted in the last 24 hour cycle, increasing the total number of conducted tests so far from 3 113 191 to 3149 807.

He also said of the 538 184 positive cases, 387 316 266 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate from 71 to 72 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji