336 new Covid-19 related deaths reported and 7458 new cases

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is sweeping across the country, while citizens enjoy the festive period, the country has now recorded over one million Covid-19 cases since Sunday evening.

The latest report from the department of health states that the cumulative cases now stands at 1 01187.

This means that 7458 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 336 COVID-19 related deaths.Our recoveries currently stand at 849 974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”

As announced by his Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, today the total cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified is 1 011 87. Regrettably, today we report a further 336 COVID-19 related deaths.Our recoveries currently stand at 849 974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%. pic.twitter.com/NSs6KSh3FA — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 28, 2020

Earlier on Monday evening, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

Read more: Unhappy new year: Cyril Ramaphosa puts SA under adjusted level 3 lockdown



