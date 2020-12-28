E-edition
336 new Covid-19 related deaths reported and 7458 new cases

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is sweeping across the country, while citizens enjoy the festive period, the country has now recorded over one million Covid-19 cases since Sunday evening.

The latest report from the department of health states that the cumulative cases now stands at 1 01187.

This means that 7458 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 336 COVID-19 related deaths.Our recoveries currently stand at 849 974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”

Earlier on Monday evening, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

