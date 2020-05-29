34 more COVID-19 patients die, infection number increases by over 1800

Thirty four more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the deadly disease, shooting the number of the victims from 577 to 611.

The confirmed COVID-19 infection cases have also increased by 1837 in the last 24 hour testing cycle, taking the total number from 27 403 to 29 240.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a statement on Friday .

“As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29 240, with 1837 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle. Regrettably, we report 34 more COVID -19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 611. The recoveries today are 14370 which translates to a recovery rate of 52.4 percent”, he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji