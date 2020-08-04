Breaking News

345 COVID-19 patients die as infection cases continue to drop

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

South Africa continued to  record the lowest COVID-19 infection cases after 4 456 people tested positive for the virulent disease.  This brought the total number of infections to 521 318.

The infections cases were recorded from 19 507 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March to 3078 202.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli  Mkhize on Tuesday July 4.


Mkhize also said 345 patients have succumbed to the disease, increasing the fatality cases to 8884.

He also said of the  521 318 positive cases, 363 751 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate to 69.8 percent.

 

