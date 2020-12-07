4 116 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded over 4000 new cases of Covid-19 once again.

The Department of Health has said that the total number of Covid-19 cases is now at 814 565 with 4 116 new cases identified.

5 592 663 tests have been completed, of which 26 735 have been conducted since the last report.

There are 139 more Covid-19 related deaths Bringing the total deaths to 22 206.

With the festive season fast approaching, Cabinet has expressed extreme concern about the spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape.

Government attributes the rise in infections to, among other factors, non-adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols and alert level 1 regulations.

Cabinet approved the proposed intervention measures for the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Metropolitan Municipality to address increasing COVID-19 infections during its virtual Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

As part of the interventions, Cabinet also approved that the initiation schools may proceed within the strict health protocols outside of the NMB Metro.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, is set to visit the Western Cape to assess possible intervention measures in areas such as the Garden Route.

Cabinet reiterated the importance of adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as washing hands with water and soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

“All of us should support the call by the World Health Organisation to prevent new COVID-19 infections. As we approach the festive season, we should remember that the pandemic is still active and dangerous.

“Therefore, we must avoid unnecessary travel, particularly by public transport, and limit frequenting public venues such as restaurants, taverns or bars. Each of us needs to ensure we take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to our families, especially our elders,” read the Cabinet statement on Friday.

