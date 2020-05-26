43 more COVID-19 patients die as infection cases pass 24 000 mark

Forty three more people have lost the battle to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 524.

The number of confirmed infection cases has also increased to 24 264. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

“ We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the health care workers who treated these patients, “he said.

Mkhize also said he was worried of the shortage of testing reagents.

“ We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries. We are however continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world,” he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji