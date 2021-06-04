44-year old father gets double life sentence for rape of his daughters

Johannesburg – A 44-year old father of two daughters was found guilty and handed down a double life sentence for the rape of his biological daughters.

Natasha Kara from the National Prosecuting Authority said in statement that the Inanda man appeared in the Ntuzuma Regional Court yesterday.

The man raped his older daughter from the age of five until she was 15, and raped the six-year-old on different occasions, at their family home, where he lived with his wife and other children.

Two years ago, in January 2019, a neighbour heard the six-year old victim relate to a friend what her father was doing.

The adult neighbour reported the matter to a community leader who reported it to the police.

The man denied these allegations throughout the court proceedings, said Kara.

The Regional Court Prosecutor, Jenisha Sewbaran led the evidence of the victims, the neighbour, police officer, and the doctor who examined the children after the incidents were reported.

Victim Impact Statements compiled by the victims and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer, Xolile Mzobe, were submitted to the court in aggravation of sentence.

Kara said the NPA welcomed the successful prosecution.

