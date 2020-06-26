48 new deaths, 6 282 new infections as SA rides into COVID-19 storm

As South Africa rides into the COVID-19 storm, the country has recorded another big jump on Friday after 6,282 citizens tested positive for the disease. This has increased the total number of national cases from 118 308 to 124 590.

Of the total cases, 70,540 were women and 53,123 men — with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) classifying 927 cases as “unknown”.

The majority of the cases remain in the Western Cape (57,941), followed by Gauteng (31,344), and the Eastern Cape (21,938).

There were also an extra 48 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total from 2 292 to 2 340. Of the newly reported deaths, 40 were from the Western Cape and eight from the Eastern Cape. The ministry said that there were 64,111 recorded recoveries.

The figures were based on 1,493,104 tests, of which 33,092 were done in the past 24-hour

Author



Ngwako Malatji