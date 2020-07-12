Breaking News

Up to 50 000 people projected to die of COVID-19 this year – Ramaphosa

By Ngwako Malatji

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that experts expect up to 50 000 people to succumb to COVID-19.

This as Ramaphosa took a somber tone in his address to the nation  as government wrestles to control the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that’s is engulfing the country.

Ramaphosa said the COVID-19 “storm” is upon the country as the country was recording at least 12 000 positive COVID-19 cases a day. “It is stretching out resources and our resolve,” bemoaned Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the country had more than 276 000 confirmed cases and that some South Africans had completely ignored measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“Scientists and other scenario planners have presented us with models that project that South Africa may have between 40 000 and 50 000 deaths before the end of this year,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said that returning to level 4 or 5 would not necessarily be a solution to curb the spread of the virus and that the country would remain on level 3 but that companies and authorities must ensure masks are worn without exceptions.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Alcohol banned again-Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday banned the sale and distribution of alcohol with immediate effect as his administration attempts to curb the spread of...
Read more
Breaking News

111 more COVID-19 deaths, over 13 000 new infections recorded

One hundred and eleven (111) more COVID-19 patients in South Africa have lost their lives to the virulent disease, bringing the total number of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal