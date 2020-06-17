Breaking News

57 more COVID-19 deaths as over 2 800 new infections recorded SA

By Ngwako Malatji

Mzansi ‘s COVID-19 death toll has climbed from 1568 to 1 625.
This after 57 more COVID-19 patients lost their lives to the disease.

Of the 57 new deaths, 44 were recorded in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, June 16.

He also said the confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA has increased by 2801 taking the total national infection figure from 73 533 to 76,334.  He said 42 063 have recovered from the disease. This translates into a recovery rate of 55%.

Mkhize said he was pleased that there was an important breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.
“We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for COVID-19 management.
“The recovery (randomised evaluation of COVID-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country,” said Mkhize.

He said dexamethasone was a well-known and widely used steroid that had potent anti-inflammatory properties.

“It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.”

