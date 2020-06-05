60 more COVID-19 patients die, over 2600 new infection cases recorded

Sixty more COVID -19 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa from 848 to 908.

Of the 60 deaths, seven were recorded in Gauteng and 53 from the Western Cape, which is the epi-centre of the highly infectious disease.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday, June 5.

“ We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize also said the number of infection cases has also increased by 2 642, shooting the total national figure from 40 792 to 43 434.

He also said 23 088 patients have recovered from the disease, which has infected over six million and killed over 380 000 people globally.

Author



Ngwako Malatji