Breaking News

61 more COVID-19 patients die, infection cases pass 100 000 mark.

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

The COVID-19 death toll in South Africa  has increased from  1930  to 1991 after 61 more patients died of the deadly disease.

Of the new deaths, 39 were recorded in the Western Cape, 3 in KwaZulu-Natal,  18 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from Limpopo.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday, June 22.

Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infection cases have surpassed the 100 000 mark. This after 4 288 more people were infected by the virulent disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the  total number of infections from  97 302 to 101 590.

He also said the number of patients who won the battle against the  disease  has increased from  51 608 to 53 444, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.6 percent.

 

