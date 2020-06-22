61 more COVID-19 patients die, infection cases pass 100 000 mark.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Africa has increased from 1930 to 1991 after 61 more patients died of the deadly disease.

Of the new deaths, 39 were recorded in the Western Cape, 3 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from Limpopo.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday, June 22.

Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infection cases have surpassed the 100 000 mark. This after 4 288 more people were infected by the virulent disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections from 97 302 to 101 590.

He also said the number of patients who won the battle against the disease has increased from 51 608 to 53 444, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.6 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji