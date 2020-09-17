Breaking News

67 more COVID-19 patients die as new cases surge by over 2000

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize

Two thousand one hundred and twenty eight more South Africans have contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours , increasing the total number of  recorded cases from 653 444  to 655 572.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday September 17.

Mkhize said the 2128 were recorded from 22 354 tests conducted, with 13 459 of those conducted in the private facilities and 8 895 in the public centres.


This brought the total number of tests conducted so far from 3 961 179 to 3983 533.

Mkhize also said 67  more COVID-19 patients have died of the disease, increasing the death toll from 15 705 to 15 772.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and also thank the health  care workers that treated the deceased patients,” he said.

Mkhize also said of the 655 572 patients,  585 303  have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3 percent.

 

