Breaking News

66 more South Africans succumb to Coronavirus

By George Matlala
COVID-19

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has reported that 66 more South Africans have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus as of Friday night.

Mkhize’s announcement meant the total number of those killed by Covid-19 now stood at 19 230.

The country also recorded 1 912 new cases of the global infectious disease, bringing the total of the cumulative infections to 723 682.


The recovery rate remained at 90% while the cumulative tests conducted were over 4,8 million.

The Eastern Cape led the way in terms of those who lost their lives to the virus, with 21 deaths recorded, followed by the North West with 18 deaths, 8 from KwaZulu Natal and 7 from Free State.

The Western Cape and Northern Cape each rerecorded 4 deaths owing to the virus while the disease claimed two lives each in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“Of the 66 deaths reported today, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours,” Mkhize said.

