Sixty-seven illegal miners arrested in connection to Krugersdorp rape

Sixty-seven illegal miners have been arrested following the rape and robbery of eight women who were shooting a music video in Krugersdorp on Friday.

The eight women were part of a crew filming a music video near a mine dump. Police Minister Bheki Cele said two of the suspects who tried to resist arrest were shot dead.

Cele also added that police are trying to link evidence to the arrested suspects.

“I initially gave the figure that there were only three people that were arrested, but there are 67 people that have been arrested, they were found in the mountains and bushes and everywhere,” he said.

Cele said DNA testing and identification parades would take place soon to see if any of the suspects were among the group that raped the eight women.

The women were part of a crew shooting the video in the West village mining dump when they were attacked by a group of armed men.

A crew was made up of 22 people between the ages of 19 – 35 consisting of 10 men and 12 women who were on the mine dump to shoot a music video. Filming equipment, watches, cellphones, and other valuables were taken.

