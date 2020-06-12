70 more COVID-19 patients die, over 3 300 more people infected

SA’s Covid-19 death figure has increased from 1 284 to 1354 after 70 more people lost their lives to the disease, bringing the mortality rate to 2.2%.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday, June 12.

He said of the new deaths, 39 were recorded in the Western Cape , 30 in the Eastern Cape and 1 in Limpopo.

Mkhize also said 3 359 more people have been infected, taking the total national number from 58 568 to 61,927. The total number of tests conducted has increased to 1,060,425 of which 32,026 were done in the past 24 hours.

Recoveries to date are 35,008 which translates into a recovery rate of 56.5%.

Author



Ngwako Malatji