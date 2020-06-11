74 more COVID-19 patients die, over 3000 new infections recorded

South Africa has recorded the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths and new cases of confirmed infections on Thursday, June 11.

This after 74 more patients succumbed to the disease and 3 157 more people tested positive for the coronavirus induced disease. Of the new deaths, 39 were recorded in the Western Cape, 31 in the Eastern Cape, and four from the North West, bringing the national death toll 1 284.

The new infection cases ballooned the total national number from 55 421 to 58,568

This was announced by Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

Mkhize also announced another milestone in the country’s fight against Covid-19, with more than 1-million tests now having been done.

“1,028,399 tests have been conducted cumulatively, of which 29,999 were conducted since the last report [Wednesday],” he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji