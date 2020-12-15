7552 new Covid-19 cases and 210 more deaths in SA

Johannesburg – The second wave continues to wreak havoc on South Africa as the department of health reported 7552 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in SA to 873 679.

The department of health said, “5 920 574 tests have been completed with 36 347 new tests have been conducted. 210 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.”

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county now stands at 23 661 deaths, with a total of 764 977 recoveries.

South Africa is set to receive initial vaccines from the COVAX facility to cover 10% of its population in the early part of 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made this announcement during his address to the nation on Monday, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings that took place on Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The President informed South Africans that government concluded all the necessary processes to ensure its participation in the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility.

“This facility – known as COVAX – pools resources and shares vaccine development risk to ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available.

“As part of this facility, it is expected that South Africa will receive initial vaccines to cover 10% of our population in the early part of next year,” he said.

In addition to the COVAX vaccine, South Africa is also part of the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team that is looking at alternative financing mechanisms to secure additional vaccines for African countries beyond COVAX.

Having implemented a curfew, limited alcohol sales and prohibited festivals as beaches, in a bid to contain the spread of infections, the President urged South Africans to adhere to the health regulations during this period.

“This festive season, I am asking you to keep your celebrations small and to avoid crowds. I am asking you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever in public, or in the company of people you don’t live with,” he urged.

The President further called on the nation to continue maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing measures.

“I am convinced that if we each play our part, if we each follow the few basic precautions, then we can all have a joyful festive season – and, most importantly, we can all have a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

“I wish you all a blessed festive season, that you may remain safe and in good health, and that we may welcome in the new year as one united and resolute nation,” he said.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman