80 percent of patients beat COVID-19 as Ramaphosa opens economy

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19 has killed 121 more patients, increasing the total number of deaths from 11556 to 11667.

Of the new fatalities, five were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 17 in the Free State, 21 in Gauteng, 34 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 in Limpopo and 26 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday August 15 after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from alert level 3 to alert level 2 which will put the country on economic recovery path. On alert level 3 ,which will kick in from Monday, alcohol and cigarette sale ban will be lifted.

Mkhize also said the total number of infections have increased from 579 140 to 583 653 after 4513 people tested positive for COVID-19 , which is caused by the novel coronavirus.


This is a decrease of at least of  1000 from the infection number recorded on Friday

The infection number was recorded from 26 918 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far from 3351 111 to 3378 029.

Mkhize also said of the 583 653 infections, 4 66942 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, shooting the recovery rate to 80 percent.

