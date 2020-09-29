81 COVID-19 patients die, less than 1000 new infections reported

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 81 more patients, bringing the death toll from 16 586 to 16 667. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, September 29.

Mkhize said of the 81 deaths, eight were from the Eastern Cape, 10 from the Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, five from Limpopo, eight from North West, six from Western Cape and five from the Free State.

He also said said the COVID-19 cases have now increased from 671 669 to 672 572 after 903 people contracted the disease. Of the 672 572 infected, 606 520 have recovered, shooting the recovery rate to 90 percent.

Ngwako Malatji