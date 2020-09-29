E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

81 COVID-19 patients die, less than 1000 new infections reported

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize Credit: ECR

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 81 more patients, bringing the death toll  from 16 586 to 16 667. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, September 29.

Mkhize said of the  81 deaths,  eight were from the Eastern Cape, 10 from the Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, five from Limpopo, eight from North West, six from Western Cape and five from the  Free State.

He also said  said  the  COVID-19 cases  have now increased   from 671 669 to 672 572 after  903 people contracted the disease. Of the 672 572 infected, 606 520 have recovered, shooting the recovery rate to 90 percent.


Author


Similar stories

News

EFF, DA fail to oust Emfuleni ANC mayor

By Bongani Mdakane The executive mayor of Emfuleni local municipality, Gift Moerane, turned tables on the mayoral committee and the political management team when he...
Read more
Business

Business doyenne fed up with WTO

Black business doyenne Daphne Mashile-Nkosi has called on African countries to push for the transformation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Mashile-Nkosi, the executive chairperson...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal