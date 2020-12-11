8319 new Covid-19 cases in SA and 99 new deaths

Johannesburg – South Africa recorded 8319 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country to 845 083.

The department of Health said the total deaths in the country has now reached 22 952. 99 more deaths were reported since the last report.

As of today, a total of 845 083 #COVID19 cases have been reported with 8 319 new cases identified since the last report. Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 2, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 42. This brings the total deaths to 22 952.Our recoveries now stand at 758 373. pic.twitter.com/eCy0aXsc63 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 11, 2020

Earlier this week, the Western Cape has had to deliver more oxygen to Knysna on the Garden Route, where 30 COVID-19 patients need support to breathe.

According to Premier Alan Winde, the daily use of oxygen has more than doubled during the resurgence with active cases standing at 15 986.

“COVID-19 is serious, especially for our vulnerable residents who are at highest risk,” Winde warned.

He once again pleaded with residents to take precautions so that they do not end up needing oxygen in hospitals.

Winde said the additional bulk order oxygen at Knysna Provincial Hospital is because of 31 COVID-19 patients of which 30 are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the medical manager of Knysna and Bitou sub-districts, Dr Andries Brink, is asking the public to do their part in limiting exposure to the virus.

“Please adhere to the rules, wear your mask, and limit exposure through limited interaction with others,” Brink added.

Second wave

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is urging South Africans to take precautionary measures.

“South Africa as a whole now meets the requirements for a second wave, according to the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC) assessment,” the NICD said.

The institute has defined the resurgence as a new wave lasting one or more days, commencing after the “end of the first”.

“It furthermore refers to an occurrence, after the previous peak, where the caseload returns to at least 30% of the previous peak’s caseload.”

