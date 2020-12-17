E-edition
9126 new Covid-19 cases in SA

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – South Africa’s department of health recorded 9126 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This now takes the culminative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 892 813.

The department also said that there have been 184 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to SA to 24 011.


 

Having implemented a curfew, limited alcohol sales and prohibited festivals as beaches, in a bid to contain the spread of infections, the President urged South Africans to adhere to the health regulations during this period.

“This festive season, I am asking you to keep your celebrations small and to avoid crowds. I am asking you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever in public, or in the company of people you don’t live with,” he urged.

In other news, one of Africa’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19, his Egyptian club Al Ahly has confirmed.

The Egyptian giants, which is Africa’s club of the century released a terse statement with regards to Mosimane’s diagnosis.

“Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19. Mosimane will follow the Ministry of Health’s protocol for COVID-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” reads the statement. The news mean Mosimane will miss the trip to Niger over the coming weekend, where his team is set to face AS SONIDEP in a CA Champions League last 32 tie.

