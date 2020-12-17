9126 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Johannesburg – South Africa’s department of health recorded 9126 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This now takes the culminative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 892 813.

The department also said that there have been 184 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to SA to 24 011.

Having implemented a curfew, limited alcohol sales and prohibited festivals as beaches, in a bid to contain the spread of infections, the President urged South Africans to adhere to the health regulations during this period.

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases is 892 813. A cumulative total of 6 011 235 tests have been completed with 42 543 new tests conducted.Regrettably, In the last 24 hours, 184 deaths have been reported bringing the total deaths to 24 011.Our recoveries now stand at 780 313. pic.twitter.com/jfFXCqc2Kx — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 17, 2020

“This festive season, I am asking you to keep your celebrations small and to avoid crowds. I am asking you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever in public, or in the company of people you don’t live with,” he urged.

In other news, one of Africa’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19, his Egyptian club Al Ahly has confirmed.

The Egyptian giants, which is Africa’s club of the century released a terse statement with regards to Mosimane’s diagnosis.

“Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19. Mosimane will follow the Ministry of Health’s protocol for COVID-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” reads the statement. The news mean Mosimane will miss the trip to Niger over the coming weekend, where his team is set to face AS SONIDEP in a CA Champions League last 32 tie.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman