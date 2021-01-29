A tale of two Soweto giants about to face off

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – If form is anything to go by in the coming Soweto derby on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will be rubbing their hands in glee as they lie in wait for their nemesis Orlando Pirates, who are blowing hot and cold.

This tale of two Soweto clubs just shows how quick things can turn around in the world of football.

Chiefs are slowly but surely regaining their fearsome aura after recording some important victories, while the Buccaneers are dropping points like a jackass trying to wow a hot cheerleader. But as it has always been the case, the form book is thrown out of the window when the derby rolls into town.

The team that approaches the match with aggression, a better game plan and determination will come out triumphant.

The match will take place at the Orlando Stadium and kickoff is at 3.30pm.

Chiefs’ young dribbling wizard Happy Mashiane and his partner in crime, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, will be the men to watch when the country’s biggest match gets under way.

Mashiane is relieved and is walking with a spring in his step.

“These recent wins are a great motivation for us,” Mashiane said after propelling Chiefs up the log table this week when they nailed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0 midweek.

“We as a team have rectified some of our mistakes and minimised certain errors,” he revealed.

“I think going forward, we do not want to find ourselves in that situation again. It is crucial that we keep calm and keep our feet on the ground. “We really need to work hard at reclaiming the glory and staying in the top half of the table,” Mashiane said.

