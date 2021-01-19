Abrahams, Ntlemeza at centre of new twist in Bozwana murder case

Johannesburg – The investigation into the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana has taken a new turn with former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza and erstwhile National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams accused of intentionally bungling the case.

Sunday World can reveal that a case was opened at Pretoria Central police station last month by an investigating company appointed by the Bozwana family to look into his murder.

The case has since been transferred to the Hawks for investigations.

In the police statement seen by Sunday World, Independent Forensic Investigations Services, led by Thabang Kotsedi, alleged that it uncovered several anomalies in the case.

The company takes aim at Ntlemeza and Abrahams for allegedly acting improperly and frustrating investigations during their tenure at the two law-enforcement agencies.

Also read: Wandile Bozwana’s will stolen from Master of the High Court

The investigating company has asked that the two be investigated for defeating the ends of justice. According to the statement, after Ntlemeza received all the info “we thought that the Hawks will make arrests, but that never happened because he tampered with it and sent the case back to Gauteng organised crime when the team was on the verge of doing arrests”.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed that a case of defeating the ends of justice was registered by the police’s anti- corruption unit against Ntlemeza and Abrahams.

Mogale also confirmed that the case was referred to the Hawks’ serious corruption and serious commercial crime unit for investigations.

In another statement, Independent Forensic Investigations Services alleged that Abrahams must be investigated by the Hawks and the police for his role in allegedly blocking the issuing of arrest warrants against politicians who were linked to the murder.

Independent Forensic Investigations Services further alleged that Ntlemeza and Abrahams were very close in 2015, the year Bozwana died, and claimed that the two held several meetings to discuss the case.

When approached for comment, Ntlemeza said he was on retirement and resting, indicating that he had no time for “rubbish or nonsense”.

Abrahams disputed all allegations levelled against him and said they were defamatory and scurrilous.

Have you read: Supra fingered as the brains behind the Bozwana hit

“I invite you to direct your questions to the then acting head of the NPS [national prosecutions service, a unit in the NPA], the then acting director of public prosecutions, the then chief prosecutor and the senior prosecutors tasked with prosecuting the matter, who briefed me on it. I am confident you would be advised of me having interrogated the briefings, questioning why certain evidence had not been obtained and why certain investigations had not been conducted.”

Abrahams also said he was unaware of any investigations under way by the Hawks against him.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni