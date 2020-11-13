Ace Magashule granted bail of R200 000

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been granted bail of R200 000.

Magashule, 61, was released on bail after he appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 21 charges of corruption and fraud, alternatively theft and money laundering

The matter was postponed to 19 February 2021 for the addition of at least three more accused persons on the charge sheet and to join Magashule with the rest of the accused.

He was ordered to surrender his passport, must inform the investigating team if he wishes to travel abroad and not to be in contact with any witnesses particularly his former secretary, Moroadi Cholota, who has turned state witness.

This is part of a criminal investigation by the Free State members of the Hawks, the Free State Office of the DPP and other NPA like the SCCU and the AFU into allegations of fraud to the value of R255 million was committed in the appointment of Blackhead Consultants for the “assessment and removal of asbestos roofs and/or housing”.

