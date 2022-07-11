Actress Busi Lurayi declared dead at her residence on Sunday

Beloved South African actress Busi Lurayi is no more. Popularly known for her lead role in the Netflix film How To Ruin Christmas, also starring Thando Thabethe, Lurayi also played Phumzile in the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la.

Her family confirmed in a statement on Monday that the actress was found at her residence on Sunday and declared dead by medical personnel. The reasons for her death are yet to be determined.

Yoh mara Busi 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mjpI24u7Zt — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) July 11, 2022

Tributes for the actress have already started pouring in.

Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us, you’ll never be forgotten 🤍 now take a bow Busi Lurayi , may your soul rest in love 🕊🕊#RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/JPCNwrQeK4 — Aphelele Jody (@ApheleleJody) July 11, 2022

Busi was such a wonderful person. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 11, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author