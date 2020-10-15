Agrizzi hospitalised

Embattled former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has been hospitalised, a day after being denied bail for allegedly lying about the value of his assets.

The department of correctional services confirmed in a statement that Agrizzi had been transferred to an “external public hospital” to receive medical attention.

“All inmates are entitled to healthcare services in line with correctional provisions. His condition will continue to be monitored,” a statement of the department reads.

On Wednesday, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court refused bail for Agrizzi, who was appearing on charges of fraud and corruption related to bribes the controversial facilities management company paid to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate contended that Agrizzi lied in his previous bail application last year February when he said he and his wife’s owned movable assets valued at R2,6m and immovable assets worth R14m.

The state said as at February 2019, the Agrizzis owned movable assets worth R35,6m and had transferred money to Italy while testifying at the Zondo commission into state capture.

Agrizzi did not disclose that his property was owned by the Agrizzi Family Trust and was being used as security for loans made to him in his personal capacity.

As of January last year, Agrizzi owed Absa close to R8m.

The state also argued that while he told the court that he was a South African citizen with “emotional ties” to the country, he failed to disclose that to hand over his Italian passport to authorities, claiming he had lost it.

“More importantly, he failed to disclose that between 11 December 2018 and 19 January 2019, before and while appearing before the Zondo Commission of Enquiry into State Capture, he transferred R11.98 million and his wife transferred R11.99 million to off-shore accounts,” the directorate said in a statement.

“Italian authorities have confirmed that both Mr and Mrs Agrizzi opened bank accounts in Italy into which the funds liquidated in South Africa were transferred. On 5 March 2019, Agrizzi bought real estate/property in Castel Del Piano in Italy for €880 000.00 as well as a luxury vehicle. A bank account in the name of Agrizzi’s wife has a balance of €714 419.50. The Asset Forfeiture Unit are taking steps to seize the Italian assets,” it added.

The matter was postponed to 03 December 2020.

Author



George Matlala