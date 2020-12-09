AKA buys Durban’s Cuba Lounge, will relaunch as Cuba BLK

Johannesburg, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes is adding club and restaurant owner to his long list of career moves.

While many artists lambasted the government mandated lockdown, the Supamega wasn’t sitting at home feeling sorry for himself, instead he got busy stacking his table.

This Saturday will see the reopening of the revamped Cuba BLK, in Durban – the club and restaurant Aka has acquired part ownership of.

We caught up with him and he said, “Lockdown has forced us to be more innovative in our approach to the business of entertainment and this acquisition is just one of many moves I am making within the hospitality space. I’d encourage young rappers to look around them and read up on what economic development plans are taking place in their areas, so that they too can make smart moves.”

The former CUBA LOUNGE, is a restaurant and nightclub, situated at he iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban.

The establishment has been in existence for 10 years and won numerous awards as the no. 1 premium entertainment sport in South Africa.

With AKA now coming onboard as part owner and shareholder, the moniker of the establishment has changed to CUBA BLK.

AKA said in a tweet, “For me having my own Vodka is not enough … I now need my very own venue for you to experience it in. This has now been achieved with CUBA BLK.”

Watch the music video below:

Take a look at what fans had to say on Twitter below:

CONGRATULATIONS MY KING👑.💛 VERRY HAPPY FOR YOU DONT FORGET TO PRAY 👏 ❤ MAY YOU BE SHOWERING WITH LOTS OF BLESSINGS AMEN.👏. 💛💚💙💗💙💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 — sandra jansen (@sandra40940630) December 9, 2020

🎉🎉 CONGRATULATIONS AKA 🎉🎉@akaworldwide is now proud owner of @cubaloungeblk situated at Moses Mabhida Stadium in @eThekwiniM .

🎶🎶 Hold it now, hold it now, hold it now

This ain’t your moment, we own it now” 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/oIu1XKsY48 — TRACE Urban Southern Africa (@TRACE_Inter) December 9, 2020

Insane, Disgustingly Insane. Congratulations Forbes https://t.co/irY5hkUhdf — 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙏 𝙀𝙁𝙁𝙀𝘾𝙏 (@TEffectGlobal) December 9, 2020

I am now part OWNER of my very own spot @cubaloungeblk … take a look … #AKAgoesBananas 🍌 pic.twitter.com/yORCVDcmc2 — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2020

This Saturday all roads lead to @cubaloungeblk 🔥🔥.. We're taking it all the way to the top baby!! See you there 😉🔥#AKAGOESBANANAS pic.twitter.com/4MEPAz8Usk — Nolwazi Khanyile 🌸 (@Nalzee_K) December 9, 2020

#AKAgoesBananas😭😭😭👏👏👏👏Bhovungane you are doing too much..wow super proud of the Goat…megacy lets make this trend pic.twitter.com/FzWmAMGEaW — Menziwokuhle Mawandla🇿🇦🤾 (@MenziwokuhleMa1) December 9, 2020

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba