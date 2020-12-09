E-edition
Breaking News

AKA buys Durban’s Cuba Lounge, will relaunch as Cuba BLK

By Ashley Lechman
Kiernan AKA Forbes is adding club and restaurant owner to his long list of career moves. AKA Cruz. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Johannesburg, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes is adding club and restaurant owner to his long list of career moves.

While many artists lambasted the government mandated lockdown, the Supamega wasn’t sitting at home feeling sorry for himself, instead he got busy stacking his table.

This Saturday will see the reopening of the revamped Cuba BLK, in Durban – the club and restaurant Aka has acquired part ownership of.


We caught up with him and he said, “Lockdown has forced us to be more innovative in our approach to the business of entertainment and this acquisition is just one of many moves I am making within the hospitality space. I’d encourage young rappers to look around them and read up on what economic development plans are taking place in their areas, so that they too can make smart moves.”

The former CUBA LOUNGE, is a restaurant and nightclub, situated at he iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban.

The establishment has been in existence for 10 years and won numerous awards as the no. 1 premium entertainment sport in South Africa.

With AKA now coming onboard as part owner and shareholder, the moniker of the establishment has changed to CUBA BLK.

AKA said in a tweet, “For me having my own Vodka is not enough … I now need my very own venue for you to experience it in. This has now been achieved with CUBA BLK.”

Watch the music video below: 

 

Take a look at what fans had to say on Twitter below: 

 

